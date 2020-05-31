Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declares state of emergency due to protests

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Sunday authorizing assistance to localities in response to escalating protests and violence, according to a press release.

This emergency declaration will provide the necessary support to localities as they work to keep our communities safe. There are many voices speaking out for justice and healing across the United States and in our Commonwealth, but others are exploiting this pain and inciting violence. Gov. Ralph Northam

The state of emergency will allow the state to mobilize resources, which include the Virginia National Guard, according to the release.

The Commonwealth will pre-position people and equipment to assist localities in their efforts to de-escalate violent protests and protect public safety.

This order extends a curfew in Richmond between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday, June 3.

Community members are urged to stay home and may only leave if sick or in the case of an emergency.

The declaration allocates $350,000 for the state and local governments to respond with recovery operations approved by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

