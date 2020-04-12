Virginia Gov. Northam signs laws to expand voting access

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2019 file photo Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, gestures as his wife, Pam, listens during a press conference in the Governors Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. A commission Northam tasked with researching racist laws from the state’s past recommended Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, that dozens be repealed in order to purge the state’s books of discriminatory language. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed landmark laws to repeal the state’s voter ID law, make Election Day a state holiday, and expand access to early voting.

“Voting is a fundamental right, and these new laws strengthen our democracy by making it easier to cast a ballot, not harder,” said Gov. Northam in a Sunday press release. “No matter who you are or where you live in Virginia, your voice deserves to be heard. I’m proud to sign these bills into law.”

Gov. Northam signed the following bills:

“We need more access to the ballot box, not less,” said Senator Louise Lucas in the release. “I am so proud to be a part of new laws that expand access to voting and make our Commonwealth more representative of the people we serve. Today is an historic day.”

“Our democracy relies on equal access to the ballot box,” said House Majority Leader Charniele Herring. “I’m grateful to the Governor for his partnership in breaking down barriers to voting, and ensuring all Virginians have the opportunity to exercise this fundamental right.”

“Virginia’s photo ID law was designed to make it more difficult to vote,” said Delegate Joe Lindsey. “It is past time we repealed this law, and I’m grateful to the Governor for helping us get it done.”