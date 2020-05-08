Virginia Gov. Northam: Indoor dining, gyms, entertainment to remain closed in first phase of reopening

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)- On Friday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam made it clear as he discussed reopening the state that it will be a slow process and that they are “not opening the floodgates.”

In a plan outlined on a series of slides, he discussed what will be able to reopen with restrictions in place, and what will remain closed.

REOPENING PHASE 1 (TARGETING MAY 15)

non-essential retail (open with 50 percent capacity)

outdoor dining (open with 50 percent capacity)

places of worship (open with 50 percent indoor capacity or drive-in services)

private campgrounds

state parks (overnight in phases)

salons/barbershops (open by appointment only)

CLOSED DURING PHASE 1 (TARGETING MAY 15)

Entertainment and amusement

fitness and exercise (limited to outdoor fitness)

beaches (exercise and fishing only)

overnight summer camps

restaurant and beverage services (takeout and delivery only, outdoor seating at 50 percent capacity)

