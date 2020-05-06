Virginia Gov. Northam: Detailed guidance about phased reopening coming Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)- Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said Wednesday that further guidance on how Virginia will move forward in the coming weeks is expected on Friday.

“We’re now at a place where we can think about our next steps. On Monday we extended our current restrictions by a week and broadly outlined our Forward Virginia plan. That is our phased approach to restricted operations for businesses and limited gathering that we will implement in phases over time based on data and science. We will provide more detailed guidance on those phases and restrictions on Friday,” Governor Northam said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Reopening Virginia: Easing restrictions on businesses could happen ‘as early as next week’

You can watch the entire news briefing on our WJHL Facebook page below.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.