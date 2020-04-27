Virginia Gov. Northam addresses Bristol businesses as Tennessee begins phased reopening

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)- As Tennessee begins a phased reopening of restaurants and retail across the Volunteer State, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam addressed a question Monday about reopening certain parts of the Commonwealth sooner than others.

Governor Northam answered the question by saying, “A great example is in Bristol and I suspect most of you are familiar with Bristol but on one side of the line is Tennessee and on our side is Virginia. So again to try to be consistent, is it really fair for Tennessee’s businesses to be open and Virginia’s not to be? and so this is one of the things we’ll be discussing this afternoon with our businesses. How can we do this? Is this being able to open certain regions of Virginia possible? I’m open-minded to all of that and I would say stay tuned,” Governor Northam said.

