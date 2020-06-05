Breaking News
Virginia Free Fishing Days runs June 5-7

Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Anglers will not need a license to fish in Virginia this weekend.

Virginia’s Free Fishing Days will run from June 5-7.

No fishing license any kind will be required for recreational rod and reel fishing during Free Fishing Days, including facilities use permits. However, fee fishing areas such as Crooked Creek, Douthat, and Clinch Mountain, will still require a permit.

All fishing regulations, such as catch limits, will remain in effect.

You can find more information about Free Fishing Days on the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries website.

