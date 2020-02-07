Virginia fornication law one step closer to being repealed

Breaking News
by: CONOR LOBB of Capital News Service, AP

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Lawmakers in Virginia are closing a legal loophole that could charge unmarried people with a crime for having consensual sex.

The House of Delegates passed a bill this week that aims to repeal the crime of fornication, which makes it illegal for people to have consensual sex outside of marriage.

Currently, fornication is a Class 4 misdemeanor and carries a fine of up to $250.

Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, introduced House Bill 245 to repeal what he called a Victorian-era law.

The Virginia Supreme Court declared the law unconstitutional in 2005.

