Virginia Farm Bureau prices out cost for this year’s Thanksgiving Dinner

(WFXR) – Can you smell the scent of the turkey cooking in the oven yet?
Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and, for those cooking at home, you might be interested in how much you should expect to shell out to feed the family.
According to the Virginia Farm Bureau, you can figure on $6.03 per person which is based on a menu featuring turkey, ham, potatoes, stuffing, and other traditional Thanksgiving favorites.
This year’s cost is actually down nearly $4.00 from last year.
The Virginia Farm Bureau says that despite the ongoing pandemic, Virginia farmers have come through admirably to put food on our tables for the holiday.
