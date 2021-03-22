Virginia extends deadline for state income tax returns

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website. On Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tax rate on a family making $75,000 dollars a year would go from 12% to 25%. A current federal tax rate of 12% applies to families making up to $80,000, or individuals making up to $40,000. That would still apply under Biden, who has vowed publicly not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. (Associated Press)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is giving taxpayers a few more weeks to file their state income tax returns.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that the state Department of Taxation is extending the original May 1 deadline to May 17.

The state had little choice but to offer the extension after the IRS announced that the federal deadline would be extended from April 15 to May 17.

Other states are making similar adjustments.

In a normal year, Virginia’s filing deadline comes two weeks after the federal deadline.

The change announced Friday means that this year state returns will be due on the same day as federal returns.