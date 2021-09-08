Virginia Employment Commission hosting job fair to connect workers with jobs

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) will host its virtual job fair, “Live, Love & Work in Virginia” on Sept. 14 from 1-5 p.m. for those seeking work opportunities in Southwest Virginia.

The job fair series aims to highlight the different employment opportunities throughout the state and connect Virginians with jobs.

“Virginians are eager to get back to work, and the VEC is here to provide assistance to individuals looking for jobs and also to employers, who are increasing their workforces,” said VEC Commissioner Ellen Marie Hess. “Throughout the state, businesses are hiring, and the VED is committed to helping Virginians to get back to work with the tools and resources they need.”

Job seekers can view jobs, post resumes and apply for different positions for up to two days before the event and are also given the opportunity to chat or video conference with employers.

To register for the event, CLICK HERE.