Virginia emergency SNAP benefits will continue in May

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services announced it will release emergency allotment for its Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) again in May.

The agency said these benefits will be automatically loaded onto recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on May 16.

Here is how much each household could receive:

If you have any questions about your benefits you can contact your local department of social services or visit CommonHelp at online here. You can also find more information about SNAP, how to apply or about other asstiance programs online here.