Virginia elections Nov. 5; remember ID to vote

Virginia

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL) – Four states have legislative elections this year, but Virginia is the only state where Democrats have a chance to flip control of the state legislature.

News Channel 11 will learn that outcome in just a few days. November 5 is Election Day in Virginia.

Along with state races, counties across our region will also elect people to positions of leadership. If you plan to cast a ballot, polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Election officials say you will need a photo ID like a driver’s license, passport or other government-issued ID in order to vote.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss