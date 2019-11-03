Virginia elections Nov. 5; remember ID to vote

(WJHL) – Four states have legislative elections this year, but Virginia is the only state where Democrats have a chance to flip control of the state legislature.

News Channel 11 will learn that outcome in just a few days. November 5 is Election Day in Virginia.

Along with state races, counties across our region will also elect people to positions of leadership. If you plan to cast a ballot, polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Election officials say you will need a photo ID like a driver’s license, passport or other government-issued ID in order to vote.