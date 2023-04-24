RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) gave people a look at the next generation of driver’s licenses and state-issued ID cards Monday, saying that the DMV would begin issuing them immediately.

The DMV said the refreshed design incorporated enhanced security features to help combat counterfeiting, while featuring “the beauty of iconic Virginia imagery.” The updated card gives people a look at the rotunda dome of the Virginia Capitol. People also will see the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly, Virginia’s official insect, and the American Dogwood, the state flower.

(Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles)

The DMV said some features of the old cards, which it began issuing in 2009, would remain. Those included banner colors which make for quick recognition: blue for a driver’s license and green for an ID card. Driver’s licenses and ID cards for adults remain horizontal in their orientation. People who are younger than 21 will have vertical versions.

The Department of Motor Vehicles said anyone who applies for a new license or ID card, REAL ID, or a renewal or replacement will get the new design. If you have the previous version, it will be good until it expires.