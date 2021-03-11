Virginia Dept. of Forestry warns of elevated fire risk for Thursday

A firefighter puts out a hot spot along Highway 38 northwest of Forrest Falls, Calif., as the El Dorado Fire continues to burn Thursday afternoon, Sept. 10, 2020. The fire started by a device at a gender reveal party on Saturday. (Will Lester/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- A mixture of dangerous conditions has increased the potential for wildfires in Virginia.

According to a release from the Virginia Department of Forestry, there is a greater likelihood for wildfires in the commonwealth based on national weather service warnings.

“This increase is in reaction to a drop in humidity, warmer temperatures, dry fine fuels, and predicted winds and gusts in front of the approaching cold front,” the release states.

Thursday’s temperatures could reach into the 70s with gusting winds up to 30mph.

Currently, a burn ban is in effect for the state. VDOF says the burn ban will remain in effect before 4 p.m. until the end of April.

“The fire danger right now is the highest that it’s been all fire season – in fact, we have not seen conditions like these for a couple of years,” said John Miller with the Virginia Department of Forestry. “In dry conditions like this, if a wildfire starts it will be very difficult to suppress and is very dangerous.”

VDOF has an advisory out to not burn at all during the dangerous conditions.

