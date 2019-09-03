Virginia Dept. of Corrections announces changes to inmate visitations rules

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Corrections made the announcement Tuesday that changes to the amounts of visitors inmates can receive will change in January of 2020.

According to a release from VADOC, the changes are part of an effort to reduce the amount of contraband that is introduced to state prisons and to enhance effort to aid offenders in successfully reentering society.

Offenders will be required under the new change to make and submit a list of up to 10 visitors, which can only be changed twice a year.

The lists must be submitted by offenders by October 1, 2019.

Minors are excluded from this limit, and any offender with more than 10 immediate family members can request an exemption.

The current policy allows offenders to add and remove people from their visitation lists whenever they like, and the release says this leads to people who don’t even know the offender being hired to sneak drugs in to the facility.

VADOC says while they understand the importance of visits with offenders, the danger presented by the introduction of contraband puts multiple people at risk.

Visitor applications can be found by clicking here.

More information on visitation at Virginia facilities can be found here.