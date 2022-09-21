(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Social Security (VDSS) wants to warn P-EBT and EBT cardholders of a phishing attack that has been reported.

According to VDSS, the cardholders are receiving phony texts or calls, advising them to call a phony 1-866 number ending in 0486 (866-XXX-0486) to activate their EBT account. VDSS says that this is not their customer service helpdesk, but instead a phishing attack.

VDSS warns cardholders not to text or answer the call from the number or from “VA EBT,” instead, delete the text or decline the call. They also warn against dialing the number.

VDSS says if you pick up the call, a recording will say “VA EBT” and asks the cardholder to enter their card number and PIN. After verifying both numbers, the call disconnects.

VDSS officials say its Client Customer Service Helpdesk will never call cardholders and ask for their card number and pin.

If you have been a victim of this particular phishing attack, VDSS says to contact the correct Virginia EBT Client Customer Service Helpdesk at 1-866-281-2448 to have a new card issued. EBT Issuance staff can replace the card by mail in the EPPIC system or issue a replacement benefit card over the counter.