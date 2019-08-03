Virginia Department of Health: reports of respiratory illnesses have increased in 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Respiratory illnesses are on the rise in Virginia, according to the state’s Department of Health.

Since the end of the flu season in May, the department says it has seen an increase of reports of illnesses across the commonwealth, more than previous summers.

The reports have been documented more in older adults and people with “chronic medical conditions” in assisted living and “long-term care” facilities.

Different diseases have also been reported, including whooping cough, the flu, Legionnaires’ Disease and pneumonia.

The department is offering tips to for people to combat the diseases. Those include drinking plenty of water, keeping cool indoors, dressing for the heat and limiting physical activity, especially in the middle of the day.