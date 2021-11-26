Virginia Department of Health reports first death from MIS-C associated with COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has reported the first death from MIS-C associated with COVID-19.

According to VDH officials, the child was between 10 to 19-years-old and lived in the Prince William Health District. No further patient information will be disclosed.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) is a health condition associated with COVID-19 and may cause problems with a child’s heart, lungs, kidneys and other organs. It was first reported in the United Kingdom in April 2020. The first case in Virginia was reported nearly a month later. The Commonwealth has reported 111 cases to date.



Most children with MIS-C have ongoing fever plus more than one of the following:

stomach pain

diarrhea, vomiting

skin rash, bloodshot eyes

and dizziness

lightheadedness

Parents with children showing any severe MIS-C warning signs such as trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest that would not go away are urged to go to the nearest hospital. It is not currently known how common it may be for children to experience these symptoms.

Other severe warning signs of MIS-C include:

confusion or unusual behavior

severe abdominal pain

inability to wake or stay awake

pale, gray or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds, depending on skin tone

In a press release from the VDH Friday, Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. urged all Virginians to “protect themselves” following the latest updates.

“Please get vaccinated if you are eligible. Practice social distancing, frequent hand washing, and wearing face coverings, as appropriate. COVID-19 vaccinations are free and available to anyone age 5 and older at multiple locations across the Commonwealth,” said Oliver.

For more information on MIS-C, click here.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.