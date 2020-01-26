Virginia Department of Health investigating 3 potential cases of coronavirus

Travelers wear face masks as they wait their flight at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Face masks sold out and temperature checks at airports and train stations became the new norm as China strove Tuesday to control the outbreak of a new coronavirus that has reached four other countries and territories and threatens to spread further during the Lunar New Year travel rush. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

VIRGINIA (WRIC/WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is investigating three possible cases of the new coronavirus. The VDH said the three residents — two in Central Virginia and 1 in the northern region — are being monitored closely to prevent the spread of illness.

VDH said the three residents ‘meet both clinical and epidemiologic criteria’ for the coronavirus. The respiratory outbreak was first detected in Wuhan, China.

“When potential cases are reported, laboratory samples are collected and submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing,” VDH said. “These cases are called Patients Under Investigation.”

VDH Surveillance Data

The virus can cause mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illness, like the common cold, VDH said.

In order to monitor the cases and keep Virginians updated, VDH has created a webpage with important information and resources.

VDH officials are encouraging health care providers to ask patients about recent international travel and consider 2019-nCoV infection in patients who have traveled to Wuhan, China within 14 days of the onset of symptoms, including fever and respiratory symptoms.