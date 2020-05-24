Virginia Department of Health advises Pound, VA residents to boil tap water before drinking

POUND, Va (WJHL) — Officials in Pound, Virginia along with the Virginia Department of Health advised residents who use Town of Pound Waterworks to boil tap water before drinking or using for cooking purposes.

According to town officials, those not affected by this advisement include residents of Bold Camp (Right Fork, Middle Fork, Meade Ford, and McFall Fork) and Mill Creek (Maple Street and beyond).

According to the Facebook post, a temporary loss of water service or low pressure in the system might cause bacterial growth within the water, and boiling kills any potential threats from this cause.

For more information, call 276-796-4834.

