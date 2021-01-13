Virginia Department of General Services implements security measures at Capitol Square amid unrest

House of Delegates members walk past the south portico at around 8:30 p.m. at the end of the veto session at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The House members were meeting outside under a tent instead of in the House Chamber in order to practice social distancing due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, Pool)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia’s Department of General Services is taking precautions in preparation for possible demonstrations at Capitol Square in Richmond over the next week.

According to a release from DGS, precautionary measures have been taken in the area due to the violent protests that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The release says the new measures include the following:

Capitol Square will be closed Thursday, Jan. 14, through at least Thursday, Jan. 21.

Steps will be taken to enhance security for critical infrastructure, including installing additional fencing and fortifying buildings in and adjacent to Capitol Square, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Access to all DGS-controlled buildings will be restricted from Saturday, Jan. 16 through Thursday, Jan. 21.

DGS reports these measures are subject to change depending on the circumstances.