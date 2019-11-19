Virginia cat reunited with family after missing for more than a year

(CNN) – One Virginia woman is probably waking up and spending time with her cat after it disappeared a year ago.

Mindy Criner says she allowed her indoor cat to spend time outside, and one day in May of 2018, he didn’t come home.

She put up flyers and searched neighborhoods, but she was never able to find him.

But a few weeks ago, she got a call from the local animal control.

Apparently, the cat was being fed by someone less than two miles away. That person had no idea he belonged to someone until the cat was hurt and taken to animal control, who checked for a microchip.

“Without microchipping your pets, none of this happy ending, homeward bound type story is possible,” Criner said.

Criner says she hopes her story encourages people to microchip their pets and to check for microchips anytime they find an animal that may be lost.