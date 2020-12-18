Virginia bill would create ‘outdoor refreshment areas’ to stimulate local economies

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — In Virginia, a bipartisan effort is underway to create “outdoor refreshment areas” to help stimulate struggling local economies.

The legislation would allow three outdoor refreshment areas within a town, city, or county.

It would allow businesses with alcohol licenses to operate in a designated outdoor area and let patrons walk around outside the businesses with food and drinks, including alcohol.

Del. Will Wampler (R–Abingdon) says the legislation would allow Virginians the chance the support local businesses when they need it the most.

The bill will have to pass the Virginia House and Senate after the General Assembly convenes for a new session in January.