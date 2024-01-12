RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — An effort to increase teacher pay in Virginia cleared its first committee, unanimously, Friday morning.

SB 104, introduced by Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), is meant to ensure that all teachers in the state make at least the national average when it comes to educator salaries.

The 2023 reports from the National Education Association (NEA) put that national average at $66,745.

By comparison, the average compensation in Virginia is listed as $61, 367.

In Maryland, the average is $75,766. In D.C., it’s $82,523.

The summary of the bill as it was introduced notes, in part: “Under current law, compensation at such rate is aspirational. The bill requires state funding to be provided pursuant to the general appropriation act in a sum sufficient to fund a three percent increase for Standards of Quality-funded instructional and support positions, effective for the 2025-2026 school year and to fund an additional seven percent increase, effective for the 2026-2027 school year, for each school division, Academic Year Governor’s School, and Regional Alternative Education Program.”

Lucas posted about the bill making it through its first committee. The bill has a delayed effective date of July 1, 2025 if it makes it through the Virginia General Assembly and the governor’s office.