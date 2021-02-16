Virginia announces $524 million in new rent relief funding

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced $524 million in new federal funding to help landlords and tenants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virginia will immediately put $160 million into its Rent Relief Program and will make additional funding available if needed.

Tenants interested in applying can check their eligibility by completing a self-assessment online or by calling 2-1-1. Landlords can also submit an application online.

The program is administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development.

For more information, visit Virginia DHCD’s website.

