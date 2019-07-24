Virginia AG makes more resources available to Blackjewel miners

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring announced Wednesday that his office is dedicating more resources to coal miners affected by the bankruptcy of Blackjewel LLC.

Herring said dispute resolution experts in his office are available to mediate any disputes that Blackjewel miners may be experiencing, including overdraft fees, rent, and childcare payments.

This comes after hundreds of employees had their paychecks bounce or be “clawed back” by their banks since Blackjewel filed for chapter 11 on July 1. Many are still awaiting payment.

“The sudden and haphazard bankruptcy of Blackjewel left nearly 500 Virginians without the paychecks they have earned, leading many to scramble for a way to pay their bills, provide for their families, and make ends meet,”said Attorney General Herring in a release Wednesday. “I’m hoping the dispute resolution experts in my office will be able to help mediate and resolve any problems these workers have encountered as a result of Blackjewel’s conduct. My team and I will continue to make every resource available to help these workers get back on their feet and I would encourage any former Blackjewel employee to reach out to my Consumer Protection Section.”

Dispute resolution services are available at no charge.

Herring said Blackjewel miners who would like to use the dispute resolution resources should email blackjewel@oag.state.va.us.

Miners affected by the bankruptcy can also contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section by calling 1 (800) 552-9963, emailing blackjewel@oag.state.va.us, or by filing a complaint.

