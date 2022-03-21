RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The chance to buy a rare and highly sought-after bourbon is about to be raffled out in Virginia, and the public is encouraged to get in on the action.

According to a press release from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC), collectors and bourbon enthusiasts will have a shot at two aged spirits:

1,207 bottles of the special reserve will be available, with 241 earmarked for licensed businesses in the state. The remaining 966 will go to other retail customers.

For the Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year, only 361 bottles will be available state-wide. 72 bottles will go to license holders, and 289 to retail.

Lottery entrants, who must be Virginia residents or registered military members stationed in the state, are registered for the chance to purchase each bottle. The retail price of the Special Reserve is listed at $89.99, and the 10 year at $79.99.

“The bourbon whiskey, often dubbed the hardest to find spirit due to its low production, is offered by lottery in an effort to create an equitable distribution,” the release states.

For those who win, the bottle they buy might be the only one they ever get to see. Van Winkle is extremely rare on the retail market, with a 750ml bottle of Special Reserve going for a paltry $999.99 starting price on Drizly.com. Comparatively, the MSRP of $89.99 listed by VA ABC is a bargain.

Those who are interesting in entering the lottery can do so on Virginia’s ABC website on March 23, and must list a nearby store to pick their bottle up in the event of their name being selected. The full terms and conditions of the lottery can be found online.