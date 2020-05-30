Virginia ABC limiting some whiskey purchases

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — A high demand for whiskey products has led to new limitations by the Virginia ABC.

The limit allows for the purchase of just one bottle per day, or per license number.

Products on the list are now limited to one bottle per customer or license number per day. These products are available for purchase in-store only. They are not available via online ordering. The list of these products is available on our website: https://t.co/sAxCOat0kD — Virginia ABC (@VirginiaABC) May 27, 2020

These products are also not available for online purchase.

Here is the full list of products.