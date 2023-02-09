RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Over 1,000 bottles of exclusive bourbons and whiskies are about to hit the market in Virginia, but only a select few will get the chance to buy them.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) is opening an entry form for multiple different offerings on Feb. 15:

The Van Winkle line is a fan favorite on Virginia ABC’s website. In 2022, the chance to win one of five bottles of Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year drew over 58,000 entries.

Entry is open to Virginia residents through Feb. 19, and winners will be notified that they can purchase their item by March 13. According to the lottery website, the winner’s bottle will be shipped to the store they listed on their entry form. If the winner doesn’t arrive to claim and purchase the bottle within ten days, the alcohol will be sold as a regular retail product.