Virginia’s 4 p.m. burn restriction goes into effect this Saturday

by: News Channel 11 Staff

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia forestry officials are reminding residents of upcoming restrictions on burning outdoors.

The state’s annual 4 p.m. burning restriction will go into effect this Saturday.

The law prohibits outdoor burning before 4 p.m. between Feb. 15 and April 30 if the fire is within 300 feet of a wooded area, brush, or fields of dry vegetation.

The Virginia Department of Forestry says the restriction is based on environmental factors. Temperatures decrease, humidity increases, and winds tend to be calmer in the evening hours, which means safer burning conditions, according to VDOF.

