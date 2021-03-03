Vigil planned for VCU freshman Adam Oakes, university launches independent review of campus Greek life

RICHMOND, Va, (WRIC) – Just days after 19-year-old Virginia Commonwealth University freshman, Adam Oakes, was found unresponsive on the outskirts of campus, the university has announced it’s launching its own investigation into Greek life on campus.

The announcement came just a day before VCU students plan to hold a vigil for the teen.

Students and community members plan to gather virtually to honor Oakes’ life from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3. The zoom can be joined using this link: https://vcu.zoom.us/j/95414373814.

Prior to the vigil, a memorial will be created at the Monroe Park fountain. Candles will be handed out in the park for people to leave at the memorial or bring home with them for the zoom call.

Adam Oakes, 19, of Loudoun County, died in an incident linked to the fraternity. (Photo from Oakes’ family)

Adam Oakes with his roommate and friend Alec Cardullo-Munoz. (Photo from Cardullo-Munoz)

Richmond Police are investigating to determine whether Oakes’ death was related to a Delta Chi fraternity event. The details surrounding the teen’s death have not yet been confirmed by police, but Oakes’ family believes he was a victim of hazing after he received a bid to join the fraternity.

The VCU chapter of Delta Chi has been suspended following cease-and-desist orders from the fraternity’s national office and the university.

Adam Oakes was found dead in a house on West Clay Street, neighbors told 8News more about what they saw and heard in the hours leading up to his death.

One neighbor said he heard a big party going on Friday night at 138 W. Clay Street. The next morning, he said he saw a body being carried out of the house.

VCU did not specify who would be conducting the review, but said it will make recommendations about how Greek organizations can meet university expectations and be held accountable.

“Simply put, this cannot happen again,” a statement from the university reads.

VCU says they are fully supporting the investigation and asks anyone who believes they have information to contact Richmond Police Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or call the VCU Police at (804) 828-1196.