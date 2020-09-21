VDOT launches ‘Virginia is for Lovers, Not Litter’ campaign to promote a cleaner Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – Last week, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced a campaign aimed at raising awareness of Virginia’s litter problem.

The campaign, “Virginia is for Lovers, Not Litter” encourages citizens to commit to the No Love for Litter pledge to do their part to make Virginia litter-free.

Nearly 3.5 million taxpayer dollars are spent annually to clean up litter on Virginia roadways. More than half of roadway litter is said to come from motorists and another 25-percent comes from pedestrians.

A significant amount of litter comes from vehicles with improperly covered loads; though, nearly 75-percent of litter comes from people who consciously choose to litter on Virginia roads.

The impact of litter is both environmental and economic. Little affects everyone’s quality of life, safety, economic development, and recruitment of businesses and families to the Commonwealth and this campaign is meant to remind drivers, passengers and pedestrians that littering is unacceptable.

For more information on the Virginia is for Lovers, Not Litter campaign and to take the No Love for Litter pledge, click here.

