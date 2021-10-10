VDOT: Car burns on I-77 N, causes multiple lane closures

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A vehicle sat ablaze on Interstate 77 North on Sunday, causing lane closures and delays while authorities fought the fire.

While details of the cause of the fire are unclear, a silver SUV stopped on the right shoulder of I-77 N with burning material falling out of the vehicle. The Virginia Department of Transportation says the incident occurred around Mile Marker 4.5 near Paul’s Creek Road.

At 10:33 a.m. Oct. 10, responders were on the scene and the north right lane, center lane and right shoulder were closed. Traffic was passing in the left lane, and authorities said drivers in the area can expect delays.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Virginia State Police regarding additional details about the causes and impact of the incident.