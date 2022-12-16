RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says it has a multi-million dollar budget and hundreds of pieces of equipment on tap for this year’s snowy season.

According to the commonwealth agency’s website, roughly $220 million is set aside for the 2022-23 winter season statewide. Of that, the Bristol district makes up $17 million. Another $37 million is set aside in reserve as well.

Michelle Earl, VDOT’s Bristol District communications manager, told News Channel 11 that crews are staged already.

“The season really hasn’t had much for us yet, but there’s plenty of time we’ve probably have had snow as late as April in Southwest Virginia in the past few years,” Earl said. “It’s been more around March that we get a reprieve, but we have our crews there ready, we have the equipment, and the resources prepared for the winter season.”

Over 300 different pieces of state equipment have been staged in the Bristol district, which covers 12 counties in Southwest Virginia. On top of that, more than 200 additional hired pieces of snow clearing equipment will be on the roads.

The high volume of funding and equipment doesn’t mean the road clearing effort won’t take time, Earl said. An important part of safe winter driving is knowing when to avoid the roads entirely.

“The message for the winner is if you can stay home, please stay home,” Earl said. “Many times, when you’re taking a trip and you’re going through multi-state, it’s good to look at all the areas in front of you to see what’s happening before you go.”

To help make that process easier, VDOT offers extensive winter travel advisories for each district. If you visit VDOT 511, you can see real-time road condition information.