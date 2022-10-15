CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia’s fall wildfire season began Saturday, Oct. 15.

According to the release, burning debris is the leading cause of wildfires in Virginia. The VDOF provided safety tips for burning yard debris:

Avoid burning on dry, windy days

Keep the debris pile small

Have a rake or shovel on hand

Keep a charged water hose nearby

Have a phone ready to call 911 if a fire escapes your control

Stay with your fire until it’s completely out (drown, stir, ensure it’s cool)

Consider a “green” alternative to burning yard debris: compost your organic yard waste for your garden or yard

“Virginia’s fall wildfire season runs from mid-October through November,” said VDOF Director of Fire and Emergency Response John Miller. “As we see all too often with natural disasters and emergencies, the time to prepare is long before a crisis hits. Create a plan now that you can quickly put into action if you need it.”

When thinking about fire safety, the VDOF says to follow three simple words: Ready, Set, Go.

Ready: Create a family disaster plan.

Assemble an emergency kit, discuss an evacuation plan with your family and practice it, maintain a list of emergency contacts and arrange a meeting place for your family if you get separated.

Set: Be prepared, monitor weather conditions and the news.

If there is a wildfire threat, put your plan in motion, alert family members/neighbors of approaching danger, pack your vehicle with important items (medicine, documents, clothing, etc.) and prepare your home by turning off gas and propane and turning on lawn sprinklers.

Go: Leave if asked to evacuate.

Have different travel routes to your pre-planned meeting area, pack an emergency kit, cell phones and chargers. Bring a three-day supply of food and water.

The VDOF reminds people that while there’s no statewide 4 p.m. burn ban this fall, to check with local fire officials for regional restrictions or bans.

To learn more information about wildfires and safety tips, visit wildlandfirersg.org or VDOF’s website.