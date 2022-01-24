RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – After battling an uphill battle against COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Corrections (VDOC) has decided to extend its in-person visitation suspension until Feb. 13.

According to the State of Virginia, there are 1,900 reported COVID cases among inmates and another 600 confirmed cases among employees working inside the system.

Earlier this month, VDOC chose to halt visitations in most facilities after experiencing an uptick in COVID cases.

After shelving walk-ins for much of January, VDOC continues the fight against COVID and its new adaptations through the month of February with the new extension.