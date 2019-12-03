VDH: Fake records website attempting to scam Virginians out of info

(WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health has a warning for Virginians.

They want to let you know about fake vital record websites that are trying to scam people out of their personal information.

VDH sent out the message yesterday, warning Virginians to not use any third-party services that say they will get you any vital records and pay fees for the vital records application forms.

According to state officials, this type of information has always been free to get.

“The Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Vital Records and the DMV are always available to provide low or no-cost resources to all Virginians. Use of an unauthorized, outside entity is costly and completely unnecessary,” said Dr. M. Norman Oliver, State Health Commissioner. “When Googling information, please make sure to only use official VDH and DMV websites.”

VDH says the notice comes after they’ve received several complaints from customers that mistakenly used a scam site.

VDH says before proceeding with any download or transaction, be sure www.vdh.virginia.gov is in the address bar.

You can learn how to get a certified Virginia vital record by clicking here.