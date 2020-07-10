VDH: 66,095 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; 14 new cases across Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 66,095 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 67,988.

VDH said there have been 1,853 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 105 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Friday, VDH reported 6,632 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 43 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 10 cases / 1 hospitalization

Buchanan County – 39 cases

Dickenson County – 5 cases

Lee County – 17 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 4 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 18 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Scott County – 11 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

Smyth County – 43 cases / 5 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Tazewell County – 24 cases

Washington County, Va. – 76 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Wise County – 36 cases / 12 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

On Friday, VDH reported two new cases in Bristol and Lee, Washington and Wise counties.

Buchanan, Tazewell and Smyth counties each reported one new case.

Russell County reported the largest increase with three new cases.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.