VDH: 2 Central Virginia patients test negative for coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Two patients in Central Virginia who were under investigation for Novel Coronavirus have been confirmed to test negative for the disease.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the two Virginians do not have coronavirus, despite concerns.

A third patient from Northern Virginia has also been tested, and results from that patient are expected to be received later this week.

There are currently no confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus 2019-nCoV in Virginia.

VDH says they will continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor and respond to any possible cases in the Commonwealth.

More information can be found by visiting VDH’s website.