Breaking News
SCSO: Woman dies after found unresponsive in her front yard; charges upgraded for suspect

VCU students to protest Starbucks soy milk upcharge

Virginia

'Soy milk surcharge sux'

by: Keyris Manzanares

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A group of Virginia Commonwealth University students “armed with giant PETA posters” will protest Starbucks’ extra charge for dairy-free milk Tuesday afternoon.

The students were set to protest at the Starbucks near the VCU campus on 1500 West Broad Street at noon.

The students will point out that Starbucks’ extra charge for dairy-free milk punishes those who are lactose intolerant—most of whom are people of color—along with anyone who simply wants to reduce methane-gas emissions or who opposes cruelty to cows.”

PETA

PETA said the protest will happen under Starbucks’ ‘Third Place Policy,’ which lets people use its spaces even if no purchase is made.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss