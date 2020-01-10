VCDL: More than 120 communities in Virginia have passed measures supporting Second Amendment rights

VIRGINIA (WJHL) — As the General Assembly gets into full gear in Richmond, measures across Virginia continue to get passed showing support for Second Amendment rights.

According to the Virginia Citizens Defense League, 125 communities have passed some type of measure through their local government showing support for citizens’ rights to bear arms.

You can learn more about the measures HERE.

Ed Levine, executive member with VCDL, told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that members are already in Richmond lobbying to show support for gun rights, and voice displeasure for legislation being looked at by lawmakers.

RELATED STORY: $250,000 in potential gun control enforcement in Virginia budget proposal creating firestorm online

News Channel 11 will continue to follow developments from Richmond as the General Assembly continues to look at legislation both on-air and online.