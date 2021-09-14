Vast majority of school districts haven’t committed to weekly testing as Virginia program nears launch

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)-Virginia has yet to roll out a statewide program for weekly testing in K-12 schools and the vast majority of localities have not formally agreed to participate.

Meanwhile, state data shows there have been 49 coronavirus outbreaks in schools in the last two weeks alone.

The Biden Administration provided states with $10 billion back in March to support routine testing of students, teachers and staff. He doubled down on the need for this prevention strategy last week when he rolled out a multi-step plan to combat the delta variant.

Dr. Laurie Forlano, Deputy Commissioner for Population Health, said the Virginia Department of Health is preparing to launch its program soon–hopefully in October.

“We had to go through an RFP process to select vendors. Those processes can be lengthy and detailed so that’s what took a little bit of time,” Forlano said when asked why the program wasn’t in place for the start of the school year. “We hoped we would have it in place by now. We look forward to that.”

While the state is supporting school testing by coordinating community events and assisting with outbreak investigations, Forlano said the Virginia School Screening Testing for Assurance (ViSSTA) program will provide an important layer of prevention.

The goal is to implement weekly pool testing. That’s when people without symptoms are screened in a group then retested in some cases if the batch comes back positive. If the pool comes back negative, everyone in the group is presumed negative. The method was widely used to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia’s nursing homes.

According to the program’s website, only students and staff who complete a required consent form will participate.

Localities will decide what groups they want to test based on their needs. Some may decide to target sports teams or certain staff. They may also use the tool surrounding special events like dances and school breaks.

School districts have to opt into the program to participate. According to a list provided by VDH, just 17 public school divisions and 11 private schools have formally committed.

Forlano said dozens of others have expressed interest, including several in the last two weeks that they are still coordinating meetings with.

“Some schools might be just responding to community hesitancy. A screening program, especially in the beginning, will reveal cases you might not have otherwise known about and that could be initially disruptive but in the long term it is really intended to catch those outbreaks sooner,” Forlano said.

Forlano said others have raised concerns about overseeing another prevention strategy.

“Some feedback we have heard is generally schools have a lot on their plate and so some schools might see this as another thing to do. We’re trying to mitigate that by making sure they have the resources they need,” Forlano said.

She said funding is available to support the cost of additional staff to coordinate the testing. The state can also help provide spaces like tents to administer the program.

If a pool shows up positive, Forlano said students and staff are not required to stay home before they get their confirmatory results. She said they would generally get a retest the next day but some vendors are capable of picking out the positive case in the batch without that step.

“The reason why we would allow those people to remain in school is because, if they are asymptomatic, they would have been there anyway if not participating in testing and we really want to try to incentivize people to participate in the program,” Forlano said. “If the school is more comfortable in wanting those persons to stay home until they get a result, that is perfectly acceptable.”

Below is a list of school divisions provided by VDH who have either committed to or expressed interest in the Virginia School Screening Testing for Assurance (ViSSTA) program.

Public school divisions committed to weekly testing program:

Alexandria City Public Schools

Bath County Public Schools

Carroll County Public Schools

Charlottesville City Schools

Chesapeake Public Schools

Colonial Beach Public Schools

Dickenson County Public Schools

Grayson County Public Schools

Harrisonburg City

Hopewell City Public Schools

Madison County Public Schools

Prince William County Schools

Rockingham County Public Schools

Suffolk Public Schools

Tazewell County Public Schools

Williamsburg-James City County

Wise County Public Schools

Private schools committed to weekly testing program:

Benjamin & Lillian Rochkind Yeshiva of Virginia

Community High School

Gesher- JDS

Rudlin Torah Academy

Springhouse Community School

StoneBridge School

Strelitz International Academy

Tandem Friends School

The Siena School

Veritas School

Washington International Academy

Public schools expressing interest in weekly testing program:

Accomack County Public Schools

Arlington Public Schools

Brunswick County Public Schools

Buchanan

Clarke County

Colonial Heights Public Schools

Danville Public Schools

Dinwiddie

Fairfax County Public Schools

Franklin City Public Schools

Fredericksburg County Public Schools

Galax City

Giles County

Greensville County Public Schools

Henrico County Public Schools

King and Queen County Public Schools

King George County Public Schools

Lancaster

Loudoun County Public Schools

Lynchburg City Schools

Maggie Walker Governor’s School

Montgomery County Public Schools

Newport News Public Schools

Page County Schools

Petersburg City Public Schools

Portsmouth Public Schools

Prince Edward County Public Schools

Pulaski County Public Schools

Radford City Schools

Richmond City Public Schools

Roanoke City Public Schools

Rockbridge County

Smyth County Public Schools

Southampton County Public Schools

Spotsylvania County Public Schools

Staunton City Schools

Surry County Public Schools

Sussex County Public Schools

Washington County Public Schools

Waynesboro

West Point

Westmoreland County Public Schools

Wythe County Public Schools

Private schools expressing interest in weekly testing program: