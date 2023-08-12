Photo: VADOC

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is searching for an inmate who they say escaped from a hospital in Henrico County’s West End.

According to VADOC, 21-year-old Naseem Roulack was taken from Greensville Correctional Center in Greensville County to Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in western Henrico, where he escaped from the supervision of two VADOC security officers at around 5:50 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Roulack, who is from the Woodbridge area of Prince William County, was taken to St. Mary’s from Greensville, where he was serving time for malicious wounding and several firearms charges, at some point last week, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).

Roulack is described as a Black man who stands about 5’8″ and weighs around 177 pounds, VSP said he was last seen walking on West Franklin Street in western Henrico while carrying a black backpack or bag. He is believed to be wearing a grey t-shirt, black shorts and what appears to be a white towel or sheet on his head. Roulack has a tattoo on his right cheek which says “Cut Throat,” a tattoo on his left arm which says “RIP Ish” and a tattoo on his right arm which says “Faith is Seeing With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See is Darkness.”

VADOC said VSP dispatched a helicopter to assist in the search for Roulack and the Henrico County Division of Police confirmed that a notification was sent to residents of the area. VSP said that during the search, officers found the gown and restraints Roulack had on when he escaped.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Roulack or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to not approach him and instead call 911.