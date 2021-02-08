Vaccinate Virginia: Your questions answered in a virtual town hall February 10

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with the Virginia Department of Health and medical experts from across the Commonwealth will join our sister station 8News and anchor, Juan Conde, for a virtual town hall on February 10.

This town hall will answer YOUR questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Panelists will provide answers and direction on Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine, distribution, myths and misinformation, registration response, guidance on health care, financial, educational and outreach resources.

See the questions people are asking and follow the conversation on social media. Search for #VaccinateVirginia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

How can I watch?

You can watch the town hall LIVE on ABC Tri-Cities at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10. There will also be an online special from 8-8:30 p.m. on WJHL.com.

Medical Experts

Dr. Laurie Archbald-Pannone, Geriatrics and Palliative Care UVA Health

Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s COVID-19 Vaccine Coordinator

Dr. Norm Oliver, State Health Commissioner, Virginia Department of Health

Professor Cynthia Morrow, Director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts