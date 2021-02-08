Vaccinate Virginia: Your questions answered in a virtual town hall February 10

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with the Virginia Department of Health and medical experts from across the Commonwealth will join our sister station 8News and anchor, Juan Conde, for a virtual town hall on February 10.
This town hall will answer YOUR questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Panelists will provide answers and direction on Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine, distribution, myths and misinformation, registration response, guidance on health care, financial, educational and outreach resources.
See the questions people are asking and follow the conversation on social media. Search for #VaccinateVirginia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
How can I watch?
You can watch the town hall LIVE on ABC Tri-Cities at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10. There will also be an online special from 8-8:30 p.m. on WJHL.com.
Medical Experts
Dr. Laurie Archbald-Pannone, Geriatrics and Palliative Care UVA Health
Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s COVID-19 Vaccine Coordinator
Dr. Norm Oliver, State Health Commissioner, Virginia Department of Health
Professor Cynthia Morrow, Director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts
- Dr. Cecilia Barbosa, Chair of the Health Committee for the Virginia Latino Advisory Board
- Dr. Cheryl Ivey Green, Vice Chair, Virginia African American Advisory Board
- Dr. Cameron Webb, Senior Policy Advisor for COVID-19 Equity serving the Biden Administration
- Dr. Robert Winn, Director of VCU Massey Cancer Center