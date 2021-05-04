Vaccinate Virginia: A virtual town hall answering your COVID-19 vaccine questions

Watch Live
Tuesday, May 4, 2021
On-air and on WJHL.com from 7 to 8 p.m.
Online-only special from 8 to 8:30 p.m.
News Channel 11’s sister station 8News is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health to answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccines. Watch live on Tuesday, May 4, when medical experts from across the state join us for a virtual town hall hosted by anchor Juan Conde.
The panelists will provide answers on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, myths and misinformation, guidance on health care and more.
FOLLOW THE CONVERSATION
Follow the conversation on social media. Search for #VaccinateVirginia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
THE MEDICAL EXPERTS
- Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia Vaccine Coordinator
- Dr. Taison Bell, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Divisions of Infectious Disease and Pulmonary/Critical Care Medicine, University of Virginia
- Dr. Norm Oliver, Virginia State Health Commissioner
- Dr. Sergio Rimola, OBGYN, Inova Health System
- Dr. Karen Shelton, Director Mount Rogers Health District, Virginia Department of Health
- Dr. David Switzer, Medical Director, Population Health, Valley Health System