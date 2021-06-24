Vaccinate Virginia: A virtual town hall answering your COVID-19 vaccine questions

Watch Live

Thursday, June 24

On ABC Tri-Cities, Facebook, and WJHL.com from 7 to 8 p.m.

Online-only special from 8 to 8:30 p.m.

News Channel 11’s sister station 8News is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health to answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Watch live on Thursday, June 24, when medical experts from across the state join us for a virtual town hall. The panelists will answer your questions about vaccinations for teens and children and what to expect as we approach the upcoming school year.

FOLLOW THE CONVERSATION

Follow the conversation and send us your questions on social media. Search for #VaccinateVirginia on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

THE MEDICAL EXPERTS

Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu, Director of Health, Fairfax County

Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia Vaccine Coordinator

Dr. Taison Bell, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Divisions of Infectious Disease and Pulmonary/Critical Care Medicine, University of Virginia

Dr. Percita Ellis, Pediatrician, Rockbridge Area Health Center

Rita McClenny, President and CEO, Virginia Tourism Corporation

Dr. Jose Munoz, Professor, Children’s Hospital of Richmond, Pediatrics, Div. of Infectious Diseases

INFORMATION AND RESOURCES