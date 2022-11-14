CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that all U.S. and commonwealth flags are to be flown at half-staff tomorrow in remembrance of University of Virginia students that were shot and killed Sunday night.

According to a press release from Gov. Youngkin’s office, all flags of the United States of American and Commonwealth of Virginia will be lowered at sunrise by all local, state and federal building personnel.

The announcement stated the gesture was ordered in “respect and memory of the victims of the University of Virginia shooting, their families and the Charlottesville community.”

At sunset on Nov. 15, flags are free to return to full-staff.