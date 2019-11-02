VA teen abduction suspect denied bond

LOUISA COUNTY, Va., (WRIC) — The man accused of abducting a Louisa County girl last week made his first appearance in court on Friday.

Bruce Lynch, the 33-year-old accused of abducting 14-year-old Isabel Hicks, was taken into custody Wednesday night after nine days on the run. Following Friday’s court appearance, Lynch’s family left the courtroom visibly upset after the judge described him as a flight risk and said he will remain in jail.

A status bond and trial date hearing were scheduled Nov. 22.

Lynch is facing a class 5 felony abduction charge. The Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney recommended no bond.

Lynch is being represented by a court-appointed attorney.

8News spoke with Louisa County Commonwealth Attorney Rusty McGuire about the next steps.

“November 22. At that point, a preliminary hearing date will be set probably for December or January and then, ultimately, potentially a trial in Louisa Circuit Court at a later date. Probably sometime in the spring.”

Prosecutors were unable to comment on a possible motive or nature of the case. 8News is told it’s still under investigation and more charges could be forthcoming.