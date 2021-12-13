Virginia Supreme Court OKs end of private health care in state prisons

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Supreme Court of Virginia issued a ruling that will allow the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) to proceed with the de-privatization of medical services in state correctional facilities.

The court rejected a last-ditch appeal by a contractor that currently provides medical services in Virginia prisons, which sought to block the cancellation of its contract by VADOC.

The provider, Armor Correctional Health, was involved in a WRIC investigation of conditions at Deerfield Correctional Facility during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today’s proceedings are a victory for the quality of health care in our facilities,” said Harold Clarke, director of the VADOC.

Healthcare services in correctional facilities will switch to VitalCore Health Strategies at midnight on Sunday, Dec. 12, but the move is only a stopgap measure. According to a press release from VADOC, they aim to move away from the private contracting model of care that has been in place for years.

“Our goal has always been to provide the constitutionally-mandated level of health care in our facilities,” said Clarke. “And this transition will ensure that we are able to continue to do so in the future.”