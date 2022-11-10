RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Lt. Governor Winsome Sears broke with former President Donald Trump on Thursday, saying she would not support him if he decides to run for president again.

“I could not support him, I just couldn’t,” Sears said during an interview on Fox News.

Sears was once a close ally of Trump, serving as chair of “Black Americans to Re-elect President Trump.” But her support for the former president seemed to wane last year, when she canceled an appearance at Trump’s “Take Back Virginia” rally in October 2021, following the lead of Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin, who also snubbed the event.

When asked by a Fox News host why she no longer supported Trump, Sears told him that several key electoral defeats of Trump-backed candidates for the senate and governorships convinced her.

“The voters have spoken, and they’ve said that they want a different leader,” she said. “And a true leader understands when they have become a liability.”

Governor Glenn Youngkin has often been rumored as a potential candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 — spurred by his participation in campaign events for candidates in other states.